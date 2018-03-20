Mexican-Inspired Beef and Corn Skillet Peppers

Sweet bell peppers are simmered to tenderness with ground beef, corn, and Mexican-style seasonings, stuffed, then topped with goat cheese for a hearty dinner that doesn't need an oven.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat a deep large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place over medium high heat until hot. Brown beef, stirring frequently. Stir in the corn, tomatoes, cumin and salt. Top with pepper halves, cut side down. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, reduce heat, cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until peppers are desired tenderness.

  • Remove from heat. Place the pepper halves on a serving platter. Spoon in meat mixture and top with cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 pepper half and about 1 cup meat mixture
Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 23.4g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 5.8g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 58.3mg; vitamin a iu 792.1IU; vitamin c 72.4mg; folate 41.8mcg; calcium 58.9mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 43.5mg; potassium 635.4mg; sodium 539.5mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 lean protein, 1 starch, 1/2 fat, 1/2 vegetable
