Zucchini Tortillas

In this genius carb swap recipe, shredded zucchini held together with a little cheese creates a delicious gluten-free tortilla. These low-carb tortillas are delicious on their own as a snack, but you can also wrap them around your favorite tortilla fillings. Be sure to squeeze as much liquid as possible from the zucchini in Step 2, as this will yield crispy tortillas.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven. Preheat to 375 degrees F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Place zucchini in a colander. Sprinkle with salt and toss to combine. Let stand for at least 10 minutes, then squeeze the zucchini with your hands to remove as much liquid as possible. Transfer to a medium bowl and add eggs, flour, cheese, scallions and cumin. Stir until well combined.

  • Make four 1/4-cup mounds of the zucchini mixture on each baking sheet. Using your fingers or a fork, flatten each mound into a 5- to 6-inch circle. Bake, switching positions of the baking sheets halfway through, until browning in spots and around the edges, 16 to 20 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes before transferring to a rack to cool.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate tortillas in a covered container for up to 3 days. To reheat in the microwave, place a tortilla between 2 sheets of paper towel. Microwave on High for 15 to 20 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tortilla
Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 8.2g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 1.4g; fat 3.4g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 52.8mg; vitamin a iu 268.7IU; vitamin c 10.9mg; folate 21.9mcg; calcium 69.8mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 12.5mg; potassium 175.6mg; sodium 361.3mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable
