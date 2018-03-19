American Goulash

American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, March 2018

How We Made American Goulash Healthy 

1. To help keep saturated fat in check, we use lean ground beef. Look for beef that's at least 90% lean or leaner.

2. We reduce sodium by calling for no-salt added tomato products and reduced sodium broth.

3. To get an added boost of fiber, we use whole-wheat macaroni. The mildly nutty flavor of the pasta blends in well with the big flavors from the beef, onion and tomatoes.

What Is Goulash?

Originating in Hungary, goulash is a soup or stew that features potatoes and/or other root vegetables, stew beef and plenty of paprika. It cooks slowly, allowing the beef to tenderize and rich deep flavors to develop. American goulash draws inspiration from the original dish, but is less like a stew and more like a one-pot meal. It features ground beef, pasta (usually macaroni) and tomatoes. Unlike Hungarian goulash, American goulash cooks quickly, making it a great family-friendly option for weeknights. Both types of goulash feature the addition of paprika for spice and warmth.

How to Make American Goulash Ahead

You can make the entire recipe from start to finish up to 2 days ahead. Store in the refrigerator and reheat before serving.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and beef; cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, paprika, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and their juices, tomato sauce and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Add macaroni and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 6 to 9 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with Parmesan, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 39.9g; dietary fiber 6.6g; sugars 7.9g; fat 16g; saturated fat 5.2g; cholesterol 73.7mg; vitamin a iu 1224.8IU; vitamin c 16mg; folate 42.6mcg; calcium 73mg; iron 5.1mg; magnesium 87.4mg; potassium 1022.7mg; sodium 725.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

3 medium-fat protein, 3 vegetable, 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat
