American Goulash
American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
How We Made American Goulash Healthy
1. To help keep saturated fat in check, we use lean ground beef. Look for beef that's at least 90% lean or leaner.
2. We reduce sodium by calling for no-salt added tomato products and reduced sodium broth.
3. To get an added boost of fiber, we use whole-wheat macaroni. The mildly nutty flavor of the pasta blends in well with the big flavors from the beef, onion and tomatoes.
What Is Goulash?
Originating in Hungary, goulash is a soup or stew that features potatoes and/or other root vegetables, stew beef and plenty of paprika. It cooks slowly, allowing the beef to tenderize and rich deep flavors to develop. American goulash draws inspiration from the original dish, but is less like a stew and more like a one-pot meal. It features ground beef, pasta (usually macaroni) and tomatoes. Unlike Hungarian goulash, American goulash cooks quickly, making it a great family-friendly option for weeknights. Both types of goulash feature the addition of paprika for spice and warmth.
How to Make American Goulash Ahead
You can make the entire recipe from start to finish up to 2 days ahead. Store in the refrigerator and reheat before serving.
Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer
