Shredded Beef Soup with Stuffed Mini Peppers
This easy-to-make, flavorful Mexican-inspired beef soup is packed with protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied. You can prepare the Stuffed Mini Peppers as the soup is simmering on the stove or prepare them beforehand and reheat them in a warm oven just before serving.
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated September 2022
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 serving
Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 8g; fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 411mg.
Exchanges:
2 lean protein, 1 starch, 2 vegetables