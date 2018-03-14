Shredded Beef Soup with Stuffed Mini Peppers

This easy-to-make, flavorful Mexican-inspired beef soup is packed with protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied. You can prepare the Stuffed Mini Peppers as the soup is simmering on the stove or prepare them beforehand and reheat them in a warm oven just before serving.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated September 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Stuffed Mini Peppers
Shredded Beef Soup

Directions

  • To prepare mini peppers: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil; set aside. In a small bowl combine crumbled queso fresco, shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, and finely chopped jarred pimiento.

    Advertisement

  • Stuff sweet pepper halves with cheese mixture, mounding cheese mixture slightly. Sprinkle whole wheat panko on top of the cheese mixture. Lightly coat top of panko with nonstick cooking spray. Place peppers on prepared baking sheet. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown on top.

  • To prepare soup: If necessary, trim fat from beef; cut beef into 2-inch pieces. In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook and stir until browned on all sides. Add onion, paprika, salt, cumin and black pepper. Cook and stir 2 minutes more. Add tomatoes and broth, stirring to scrape up the browned bits from bottom of pan. Bring to boiling; reduce heat and cover. Simmer about 1 1/2 hours or until beef is tender.

  • Transfer beef to a cutting board; let cool slightly. Using two forks, pull meat apart into shreds. Return beef to Dutch oven. Add black beans, sweet pepper, and corn. Bring soup to boiling then reduce heat and cover. Simmer about 5 minutes more or just until sweet peppers are tender. To serve, stir in cilantro. Serve with Stuffed Mini Peppers. If desired, serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 serving
Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 8g; fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 411mg.
Exchanges:

2 lean protein, 1 starch, 2 vegetables
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/23/2022