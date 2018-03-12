Chicken-Noodle Casserole

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Flavorful Chicken-Noodle Casserole comes to life with this diabetes-appropriate recipe. Select light sour cream to lower fat and calorie content.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. In a Dutch oven cook two-thirds of the celery and onion in hot oil over medium heat for 3 minutes. Add chicken, pepper, thyme and salt to Dutch oven; cook for 2 minutes. Add the water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 to 25 minutes until chicken is no longer pink.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, for topping, tear bread in small pieces. Finely chop remaining celery and onion. In a small bowl toss together the bread, celery and onion; set aside.

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer chicken to a cutting board to cool slightly. Add noodles to simmering broth in Dutch oven; boil gently for 7 to 8 minutes, just until tender, stirring occasionally. With a slotted spoon transfer noodles, celery and onion to a 3-quart baking dish.

  • For sauce, in a bowl whisk together sour cream, flour and garlic powder. Gradually whisk in 1 cup of the hot broth until smooth. Add sour cream mixture to broth in Dutch oven; cook and stir until boiling.

  • Meanwhile, remove chicken from bones; discard bones. Chop chicken and add to noodles in baking dish. Gently stir in sauce. Sprinkle with bread topping, then lightly coat with cooking spray.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes or until casserole is heated through and topping begins to brown. Top with parsley just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups each
Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 32.6g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 1.9g; fat 8.5g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 98.4mg; vitamin a iu 308.7IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 159.6mcg; calcium 83.9mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 44.3mg; potassium 388.8mg; sodium 340.4mg.
Exchanges:

2 lean protein, 2 starch, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/05/2023