Slow-Cooker Pork Zuppa
This rich Italian soup, made with ground pork, potatoes and kale is sure to satisfy. Using a slow cooker makes this low-calorie recipe easy to execute.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
To Reduce Sodium, Use Ground Pork
In this slow-cooker version of Zuppa Toscana, we use ground pork instead of Italian sausage, which can be high in sodium. The ground pork is browned in a skillet with onion, garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper, making it flavorful while keeping sodium in check.
What Type of Potatoes Can Be Used?
Opt for tiny red new potatoes, also called red baby potatoes. If you use larger red potatoes, cut them into smaller bite-sized pieces. You don't need to peel the potatoes because the potato peel has nutritional benefits like fiber and potassium.
How to Thicken the Soup
We use cornstarch to thicken the soup. Cornstarch is a great option as it is a natural thickening agent. In a small bowl, we combine fat-free evaporated milk and cornstarch until smooth, then we stir that mixture into the slow cooker. If you want to add more texture to the soup, you can use the back of a spoon or potato masher to gently mash the potatoes. Check out more tips on how to thicken soup from our test kitchen.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Slow cooker
Tips
For easy cleanup, line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in the recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.
Nutrition Facts
2 medium-fat protein, 1 fat, 1 starch, 1 vegetable