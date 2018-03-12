Slow-Cooker Pork Zuppa

In this slow-cooker version of Zuppa Toscana, we use ground pork instead of Italian sausage, which can be high in sodium. The ground pork is browned in a skillet with onion, garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper, making it flavorful while keeping sodium in check.

Opt for tiny red new potatoes, also called red baby potatoes. If you use larger red potatoes, cut them into smaller bite-sized pieces. You don't need to peel the potatoes because the potato peel has nutritional benefits like fiber and potassium.

We use cornstarch to thicken the soup. Cornstarch is a great option as it is a natural thickening agent. In a small bowl, we combine fat-free evaporated milk and cornstarch until smooth, then we stir that mixture into the slow cooker. If you want to add more texture to the soup, you can use the back of a spoon or potato masher to gently mash the potatoes. Check out more tips on how to thicken soup from our test kitchen.