Pork Zuppa

This rich Italian soup, made with ground pork and potatoes, is sure to satisfy everyone who tries it. Using a slow cooker makes this recipe easy to execute.

Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Low-Calorie
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
High Calcium
Soy-Free
Bone Health
Healthy Aging
Healthy Immunity
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook pork, onion and garlic over medium heat until meat is browned and onion is tender; drain off fat. Return meat mixture to skillet; add oregano, salt and crushed red pepper. Cook for 1 minute more. Transfer to a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Add broth and potatoes.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours (see Tip). If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. In a small bowl combine evaporated milk and cornstarch until smooth; stir into cooker. Stir in kale. Cover and cook for 30 to 60 minutes more or until bubbly around edge of cooker. If desired, sprinkle with additional crushed red pepper.

Tips

Tip: For easy cleanup: Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 19.1g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4.5g; fat 12.1g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 53.3mg; vitamin a iu 3727IU; vitamin c 35mg; folate 30.2mcg; calcium 222.6mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 38.7mg; potassium 798.1mg; sodium 542.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 medium-fat protein, 1 fat, 1 starch, 1 vegetable
