Pork Zuppa

Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours (see Tip). If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. In a small bowl combine evaporated milk and cornstarch until smooth; stir into cooker. Stir in kale. Cover and cook for 30 to 60 minutes more or until bubbly around edge of cooker. If desired, sprinkle with additional crushed red pepper.