Pork Zuppa
This rich Italian soup, made with ground pork and potatoes, is sure to satisfy everyone who tries it. Using a slow cooker makes this recipe easy to execute.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Tip: For easy cleanup: Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.
Serving Size: 1 1/3 cups
303 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 19.1g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4.5g; fat 12.1g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 53.3mg; vitamin a iu 3727IU; vitamin c 35mg; folate 30.2mcg; calcium 222.6mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 38.7mg; potassium 798.1mg; sodium 542.3mg.
2 medium-fat protein, 1 fat, 1 starch, 1 vegetable