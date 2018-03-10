Slow-Cooker Bean & Barley Soup

5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Get dinner on the table on a busy day with ease with this load-&-go crock pot recipe. This zesty soup can simmer in the crock pot for an entire workday, making it perfect for a busy weekday meal. Bump up the Southwest flavors with a garnished of chopped fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime, if desired.

Carolyn Malcoun Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, March 2018; updated February 2023

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak black beans, great northern beans and kidney beans in water for at least 6 hours or overnight. Drain and boil in fresh water for 10 minutes. Drain and add to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker.

    Advertisement

  • Add oil, onion, celery, carrot, water, broth, barley, chili powder, cumin, oregano and salt to the slow cooker. Cover and cook until the beans are tender, about 3 hours on High or 6 hours on Low.

To Make Ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 32.1g; dietary fiber 7.6g; sugars 3.1g; fat 3.8g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 2463.4IU; vitamin c 3.4mg; folate 55.3mcg; calcium 56.6mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 39.3mg; potassium 466mg; sodium 401.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 lean-protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/08/2023