Slow-Cooker Bean & Barley Soup

This is my go-to for a cheap, tasty, and quick meal. I don't mind using only 1/3 cup of each been every time. I store the leftover dry beans in a container and I've been able to make this soup at least four times without having to buy more beans. It's very cheap to make and it's even better when I use my instant pot. I don't have to soak the beans or slow cook all day. Sometimes I like to add smoked sausage and canned tomatoes. Very versatile.