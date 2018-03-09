Black Forest Tartlets
Perfect for holiday parties, these diabetic-friendly mini desserts are filled with a great-tasting blend of pudding and dried cherries.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: If using a sugar substitute, use Sweet'N Low(R) or Sugar Twin(R) Granulated Brown. Follow package directions to use product amount that's equivalent to 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Nutrition Per Serving with Substitute: Same as below, except 181 calories, 19 grams carbohydrate, 196 mg sodium. Exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate. Carbohydrate choices: 1.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3 tartlets
Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 22.2g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 6.8g; fat 9g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 11.3mg; vitamin a iu 684.2IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 48.8mcg; calcium 63.5mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 8.5mg; potassium 134.6mg; sodium 197.4mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 other carbohydrate