Black Forest Tartlets

Perfect for holiday parties, these diabetic-friendly mini desserts are filled with a great-tasting blend of pudding and dried cherries.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. For pastry dough, in a large bowl, combine vegetable oil spread, cream cheese, brown sugar and cocoa powder; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well mixed. Stir in flour. Press a rounded teaspoon of the pastry dough evenly into the bottom and up the side of each of 24 ungreased 1-3/4-inch muffin cups.

  • Bake about 15 minutes or until pastry is dry, evenly colored and set. Cool pastry in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Carefully transfer pastry cups to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine pudding mix, milk and almond extract. Whisk for 1 minute. Cover and chill about 5 minutes or until mixture sets up slightly. Transfer half of the mixture to an airtight container and refrigerate for another use. Fold dried cherries into the remaining mixture.

  • Generously spoon or pipe cherry-pudding mixture into cooled pastry cups. To serve, top each tartlet with a tart cherry.

Tips

Tip: If using a sugar substitute, use Sweet'N Low(R) or Sugar Twin(R) Granulated Brown. Follow package directions to use product amount that's equivalent to 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Nutrition Per Serving with Substitute: Same as below, except 181 calories, 19 grams carbohydrate, 196 mg sodium. Exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate. Carbohydrate choices: 1.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 tartlets
Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 22.2g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 6.8g; fat 9g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 11.3mg; vitamin a iu 684.2IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 48.8mcg; calcium 63.5mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 8.5mg; potassium 134.6mg; sodium 197.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 other carbohydrate
