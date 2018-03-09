Curried Pork & Vegetable Stir-Fry

Ginger, cardamom and curry powder are just some of the many spices that lend flavor to the pork in this 30-minute dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a very large skillet, combine oil, soy sauce, garlic powder, ginger, pepper, cardamom and chili powder. Add half of the pork; stir-fry pork over medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove pork from skillet. Repeat with the remaining half of the pork. Return all of the pork to the skillet.

  • Add broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, vinegar and curry powder to pork mixture. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.

  • Serve pork and vegetables over brown rice.

Tips

Tip: To keep the sodium in this dish in check, choose natural pork rather than enhanced pork.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 serving
Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 23.2g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 4.3g; fat 8.1g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 73.7mg; vitamin a iu 243IU; vitamin c 14.6mg; folate 8.3mcg; calcium 12.5mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 59mg; potassium 482.5mg; sodium 321.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 1 fat, 1 starch, 1 vegetable
