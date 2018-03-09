Oven-Fried Chicken Breasts

This recipe crisps chicken in the oven rather than in a skillet or deep-fat fryer, cutting down on calories and fat.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large resealable plastic bag, combine chicken and buttermilk. Seal bag; turn to coat chicken. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 to 8 hours, turning occasionally.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with foil; coat foil with nonstick cooking spray. Drain chicken, discarding excess buttermilk.

  • In another large resealable plastic bag, combine crushed cornflakes, garlic, onion, paprika and pepper; seal bag. Shake well to combine. Add chicken, one piece at a time and shake the bag to coat the chicken well.

  • Place chicken on the prepared baking sheet. Coat chicken with nonstick cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170 degrees Fahrenheit). Sprinkle with parsley before serving if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 serving
Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 34.6g; carbohydrates 23.4g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 2.7g; fat 4g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 97.4mg; vitamin a iu 882IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; folate 155.1mcg; calcium 34.9mg; iron 5.4mg; magnesium 37.4mg; potassium 526.7mg; sodium 339.7mg.
Exchanges:

4 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch
