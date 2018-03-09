Peach-Berry Frozen Dessert
Using fat-free cheese and yogurt plus light dessert topping help keep this chilled fruit dessert recipe low in calories, carbs and fat.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Prepare dessert as directed through Step 2. Cover and freeze for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 piece
Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 11.7g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3.1g; fat 1.9g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 2.5mg; vitamin a iu 351.8IU; vitamin c 6.9mg; folate 10.3mcg; calcium 106.5mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 10.9mg; potassium 176.9mg; sodium 159.4mg.
Exchanges:
1 lean protein, 1 other carbohydrate