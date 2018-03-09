Peach-Berry Frozen Dessert

Using fat-free cheese and yogurt plus light dessert topping help keep this chilled fruit dessert recipe low in calories, carbs and fat.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
9

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese and yogurt. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Fold in the whipped topping, peaches and the 1 cup berries.

    Advertisement

  • Pour into a 2-quart square baking dish. Cover with foil and freeze about 8 hours or until firm (see Tip).

  • To serve, let stand at room temperature about 45 minutes to thaw slightly. Cut into squares. If desired, garnish with mint leaves and additional berries.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare dessert as directed through Step 2. Cover and freeze for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece
Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 11.7g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3.1g; fat 1.9g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 2.5mg; vitamin a iu 351.8IU; vitamin c 6.9mg; folate 10.3mcg; calcium 106.5mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 10.9mg; potassium 176.9mg; sodium 159.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 lean protein, 1 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/04/2022