One of the most ubiquitous of all nondairy beverages out there is almond milk. You can buy it sweetened (or not), flavored (or not), refrigerated or shelf-stable. The choices are endless. So why the heck would you make it yourself? If you're a fan, it turns out that there may be plenty of good reasons—and it's easier than you think. Read on for why you should give almond milk a try, why making it yourself could be beneficial and how to make it at home.

Why Almond Milk?

If you're vegan or lactose intolerant, almond milk offers a great alternative to skim milk. But if you're none of the above, it still touts plenty of advantages. It's relatively low in calories (about 30 calories per cup depending on the brand for the unsweetened variety versus 80 calories for 1 cup of skim milk), and with virtually no sugar (again, for the unsweetened stuff) it has almost no carbohydrates. If you're looking for protein, almond milk is lacking (it has around 1 gram per cup) but if you're using it in smoothies, adding nuts, lentils or protein powder can give it a boost. Nutrition aside, its mild, nutty taste is never intrusive and it's a great starting point for people trying nondairy beverages for the first time.

Why Should You Make Almond Milk Yourself?

Almond milk is everywhere, so why make it yourself? Well, you may be surprised to learn that almonds are only one of the ingredients in store-bought almond milk. Stabilizers, flavors and additives such as carrageenan, a natural thickener that may lead to inflammation, are all common ingredients in store-bought almond milk. What are the main ingredients in homemade almond milk? Almonds and water. Plus, making it yourself gives you some creative liberties that you wouldn't otherwise get. You can use spices like cinnamon or cardamom to give it flavor all your own and choose whether or not to add a sweetener like maple syrup, honey or agave at the end to sweeten it up.

Is Almond Milk Good or Bad for the Environment?

Unfortunately, with its growing popularity, large-scale production of almond milk is negatively impacting our environment. Two of the biggest factors revolve around excessive water use in drought-stricken areas in California where almonds are grown, and the use of pesticides in growing the almonds. Making your own at home can lessen the burden if you use organic almonds, which won't have been produced with synthetic pesticides. Plus, almond pulp, a by-product of making your own almond milk, can be composted or added to smoothies or baked goods, thus eliminating any waste.

Equipment for Making Homemade Almond Milk