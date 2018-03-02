Black Forest Cake Roll

This diabetes-friendly take on a classic black forest cake boasts a thick cream-cheese filling mixed with antioxidant-rich cherries and is drizzled in decadent hot fudge topping.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Profile:
Low-Calorie
Vegetarian
Low Sodium
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Black Forest Cake
Cherry Cream Filling

Directions

  • Allow eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Line bottom of pan with parchment paper; grease and lightly flour paper. Set pan aside. In a small bowl stir together flour, 1/4 cup cocoa powder, the baking soda and salt; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large bowl beat eggs with an electric mixer on high speed for 5 minutes. Gradually add granulated sugar (see Tips), beating until thick and lemon colored. Fold in flour mixture. Spread batter evenly into prepared pan.

  • Bake about 15 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched. Immediately loosen edges of cake from pan and turn cake out onto a towel sprinkled with unsweetened cocoa powder. Slowly peel off parchment paper. Starting from a short side, roll up towel and cake into a spiral. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour. Meanwhile, prepare Cherry Cream Filling.

  • In a small mixing bowl beat 1/2 cup tub-style cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add 1/2 cup frozen whipped dessert topping, thawed; beat on low speed until just combined. Fold in another 1/2 cup frozen whipped dessert topping, thawed. Drain 2/3 cup maraschino cherries; remove stems and pat cherries dry. Chop cherries and fold into cream cheese mixture.

  • Unroll cake; remove towel. Spread cake with Cherry Cream Filling to within 1 inch of edges. Roll up cake and filling into a spiral. Trim ends. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 2 to 24 hours before serving. If desired, just before serving, drizzle whole cake with ice cream topping and garnish with cherries.

Tips

Tip: If using a sugar substitute, choose Splenda(R) Sugar Blend for Baking in place of granulated sugar. Follow package directions to use product amount that's equivalent to 3/4 cup granulated sugar. Nutrition analysis per serving: same as below except 154 calories, 22 carbohydrate. Exchanges 1/2 carbohydrate. Carbohydrate choices: 1 1/2.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 29.5g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 22.6g; fat 5g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 90.6mg; vitamin a iu 257.9IU; folate 22.3mcg; calcium 39.5mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 16.4mg; potassium 72.8mg; sodium 180.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 starch
