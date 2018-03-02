Black Forest Cake Roll
This diabetes-friendly take on a classic black forest cake boasts a thick cream-cheese filling mixed with antioxidant-rich cherries and is drizzled in decadent hot fudge topping.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Tip: If using a sugar substitute, choose Splenda(R) Sugar Blend for Baking in place of granulated sugar. Follow package directions to use product amount that's equivalent to 3/4 cup granulated sugar. Nutrition analysis per serving: same as below except 154 calories, 22 carbohydrate. Exchanges 1/2 carbohydrate. Carbohydrate choices: 1 1/2.
Serving Size: 1 slice
177 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 29.5g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 22.6g; fat 5g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 90.6mg; vitamin a iu 257.9IU; folate 22.3mcg; calcium 39.5mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 16.4mg; potassium 72.8mg; sodium 180.3mg.
1 fat, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 starch