Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff

This slow-cooker Beef Stroganoff recipe brings together tender beef and fresh mushrooms served over hot noodles with a creamy sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
30 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from beef. Cut beef into 1-inch pieces. In a large skillet cook beef, half at a time, in hot oil over medium heat until brown. Drain off fat.

  • In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker place mushrooms, onion, garlic, oregano, salt, thyme, pepper and bay leaf. Add beef. Pour broth and sherry over all in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours. Remove and discard bay leaf.

  • If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. In a medium bowl combine sour cream and cornstarch. Gradually whisk about 1 cup of the hot cooking liquid into sour cream mixture. Stir sour cream mixture into cooker. Cover and cook about 30 minutes more or until thickened. Serve over hot cooked noodles. If desired, sprinkle each serving with parsley.

Tips

Tip: For easy cleanup, line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/3 cup
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 3.9g; fat 10.3g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 73.7mg; vitamin a iu 414.1IU; vitamin c 20.6mg; folate 63.2mcg; calcium 96.2mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 50.3mg; potassium 853.3mg; sodium 312.1mg.
Exchanges:

4 lean protein, 1 fat, 1 starch, 1 vegetables
