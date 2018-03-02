4 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie

This irresistible diabetic-friendly peanut butter cookie recipe contains no flour. For Christmas or special occasions, imprint them with cookie cutters to fit the season instead of the star-shaped cutter.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper and set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together the 1 cup sugar, the peanut butter, and egg until well mixed. Using your hands, roll peanut butter mixture into 1-inch balls; place 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Flatten each ball slightly with a drinking glass that has been lightly greased and dipped in sugar. Lightly grease a small star-shaped cookie cutter; dip in sugar. Press into the center of each cookie.

  • Bake about 9 minutes or until edges are set and bottoms are lightly browned.

66 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 6.1g; fat 3.8g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 5.9mg; vitamin a iu 8.8IU; folate 5.9mcg; calcium 3.4mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 11.4mg; potassium 49.4mg; sodium 35mg.
1/2 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate
