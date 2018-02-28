One-Pot Spinach, Chicken Sausage & Feta Pasta
A little bit of Sunday meal prep goes a long way in this one-dish pasta recipe. The pasta is cooked ahead of time and stored in the fridge to use for meals all week, but any leftover cooked pasta you have on hand will do. Chicken sausage with feta is especially good in this recipe.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
See how to meal-prep this recipe and a whole week's worth of dinners with this plan.
Nutrition Facts
3 starch, 2 fat, 1 1/2 lean-protein, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat protein