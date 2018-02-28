One-Pot Spinach, Chicken Sausage & Feta Pasta

20 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A little bit of Sunday meal prep goes a long way in this one-dish pasta recipe. The pasta is cooked ahead of time and stored in the fridge to use for meals all week, but any leftover cooked pasta you have on hand will do. Chicken sausage with feta is especially good in this recipe.

Katie Webster Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, February 2018; updated October 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage, onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until the onion is starting to brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Add tomato sauce, spinach, pasta and olives; cook, stirring often, until bubbling hot and the spinach is wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons water, if necessary, to keep the pasta from sticking. Stir in feta and basil, if using.

    Advertisement

Tip

See how to meal-prep this recipe and a whole week's worth of dinners with this plan.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 59.3g; dietary fiber 8.1g; sugars 6.7g; fat 19.6g; saturated fat 4.2g; cholesterol 61.7mg; vitamin a iu 1290.6IU; vitamin c 10.3mg; folate 72.2mcg; calcium 142.3mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 111.5mg; potassium 464.8mg; sodium 623.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 2 fat, 1 1/2 lean-protein, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/27/2022