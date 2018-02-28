Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

These 15-minute quesadillas are a notch above basic with the addition of sautéed peppers and onions. Let the kiddos load them up with the toppings at the table.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018

Ingredients

Directions

  • Lay tortillas on a work surface. Spread peppers and onions on half of each tortilla, dividing evenly. Top with cheese, dividing evenly. Fold the tortillas in half, pressing gently to flatten.

  • Heat a large griddle or skillet over medium heat. Cook 2 of the quesadillas until crispy on the outside and the cheese is melted, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining 2 quesadillas. Let the quesadillas cool for 1 minute before cutting into wedges to serve. Serve with guacamole and salsa.

Tips

Tip: See how to meal-prep this recipe and a whole week's worth of dinners with this plan.

385 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 31.7g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 6.1g; fat 20.8g; saturated fat 9.4g; cholesterol 37.8mg; vitamin a iu 1532.6IU; vitamin c 41.7mg; folate 26.9mcg; calcium 428.4mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 19.4mg; potassium 356.9mg; sodium 906.8mg.
2 starch, 1 1/2 high-fat protein, 1 fat, 1 vegetable
