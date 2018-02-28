Easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Casseroles make perfect meal-prep dinners, and this enchilada version is no exception. The whole casserole can be built and left to hang out in the refrigerator for up to three days—just bake it off on a busy night and you have a healthy, easy dinner on the table in no time. The quick homemade enchilada sauce in this recipe is great when you don't have any of the canned sauce on hand; just season crushed tomatoes with spices and salt for an instant enchilada sauce.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018

  • Stir tomatoes, cumin, chile powder and salt together in a medium bowl. Coat a 7- or 8-by-11-inch casserole dish with cooking spray. Spoon 1/2 cup of the tomato sauce into the bottom of the prepared dish. Arrange 1/3 of the tortilla wedges over the tomato sauce. Top with half of the beans, half of the chicken and half of the pepper mixture. Top with 1 cup sauce and 1/2 cup cheese.

  • Layer on half the remaining tortillas. Top with the remaining beans, chicken and pepper mixture. Top with 1 cup of the sauce and 1/2 cup cheese. Layer on the remaining tortillas, followed by the remaining sauce (about 1/3 cup). Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Cover with foil and refrigerate until ready to cook, up to 3 days.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Bake the casserole, uncovered, until hot and bubbling, 35 to 40 minutes. (Alternatively, microwave the casserole, covered with wax paper, on Medium-High until steaming hot, 12 to 15 minutes.) Serve hot.

Tip: See how to meal-prep this recipe and a whole week of dinners with this plan.

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 2 and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

365 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 39.3g; dietary fiber 9.3g; sugars 11.5g; fat 15.1g; saturated fat 6.1g; cholesterol 48.7mg; vitamin a iu 1804IU; vitamin c 65.6mg; folate 79.7mcg; calcium 303.9mg; iron 4.4mg; magnesium 69.5mg; potassium 792.9mg; sodium 769.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
