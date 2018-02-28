Tips For Sautéed Peppers & Onions

Choosing Your Peppers

Any bell pepper will work well in this easy recipe. Red, orange and yellow peppers have a sweeter flavor while green peppers tend to be less sweet. You can mix up the colors, or choose just one. Whichever bell peppers you choose, make sure you slice them evenly so they cook at the same rate.

Flavors To Try

We opt for just salt here, but that doesn't mean you can't jazz them up! Adding a teaspoon of chili powder, garlic powder, curry powder or Italian seasoning can take these peppers in different directions depending on how you want to use them.

How To Use Sautéed Peppers & Onions

You can enjoy peppers and onions on their own as a side dish dressed up with a splash of balsamic vinegar and chopped fresh herbs. Or you can use them as a topping for hot dogs, sausages, or hamburgers. Sautéed Peppers & Onions are excellent added to quesadillas, or tacos or use them as a pizza topping.

Can I Make Sautéed Peppers & Onions Ahead?

Yes! Cook then refrigerate them for up to 4 days. You can even use this recipe to meal prep a week of dinners with this plan.