Sautéed Peppers & Onions
This simple technique of cooking onions and peppers is a useful way to get your veggie servings in. They're quite versatile--use these peppers and onions on a burger or sausage sandwich, stuff them into quesadillas or layer them into casseroles.
Tips For Sautéed Peppers & Onions
Choosing Your Peppers
Any bell pepper will work well in this easy recipe. Red, orange and yellow peppers have a sweeter flavor while green peppers tend to be less sweet. You can mix up the colors, or choose just one. Whichever bell peppers you choose, make sure you slice them evenly so they cook at the same rate.
Flavors To Try
We opt for just salt here, but that doesn't mean you can't jazz them up! Adding a teaspoon of chili powder, garlic powder, curry powder or Italian seasoning can take these peppers in different directions depending on how you want to use them.
How To Use Sautéed Peppers & Onions
You can enjoy peppers and onions on their own as a side dish dressed up with a splash of balsamic vinegar and chopped fresh herbs. Or you can use them as a topping for hot dogs, sausages, or hamburgers. Sautéed Peppers & Onions are excellent added to quesadillas, or tacos or use them as a pizza topping.
Can I Make Sautéed Peppers & Onions Ahead?
Yes! Cook then refrigerate them for up to 4 days. You can even use this recipe to meal prep a week of dinners with this plan.
