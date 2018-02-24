Homemade Kimchi

If you are looking to start fermenting your own vegetables, the Korean dish kimchi is a great place to start. It's easy to make, and fermentation takes just a few days. Once you have kimchi on hand, serve this healthy dish along with any meal, as an ingredient in stir-fries, stews, savory pancakes and more, or as a condiment to liven up grain bowls, tacos, sandwiches—and the list goes on!

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
4 days 30 mins
Servings:
32

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cabbage and salt in a large bowl. Add enough water to cover the cabbage. Keep the cabbage submerged with a plate or a sealable bag filled with water. Cover the bowl and let stand at room temperature overnight or up to 24 hours. Drain the cabbage, saving the brine. Rinse and squeeze the cabbage dry. Return to the bowl and add daikon and scallions.

  • Place red pepper flakes, fish sauce, ginger, garlic and sugar in a mini food processor. Process until almost smooth. Transfer to the large bowl with the cabbage. Using a disposable food-safe glove, massage the vegetables and the red pepper mixture together until well coated. Pack into a 2-quart glass jar. Add enough of the reserved brine to just cover the vegetables. Screw on the lid. Place the jar on a rimmed baking sheet and let stand in a cool place. Make sure that the vegetables are always covered with brine. Taste after 3 to 5 days. The kimchi is ready when it tastes good to you. Reseal the jar and store in the refrigerator.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate the finished kimchi for up to 3 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 1.6g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 0.4g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 427.9IU; vitamin c 6.7mg; folate 18.9mcg; calcium 13.6mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 7.1mg; potassium 97.3mg; sodium 103.7mg.
Exchanges:

Free food
