Homemade Kimchi

Place red pepper flakes, fish sauce, ginger, garlic and sugar in a mini food processor. Process until almost smooth. Transfer to the large bowl with the cabbage. Using a disposable food-safe glove, massage the vegetables and the red pepper mixture together until well coated. Pack into a 2-quart glass jar. Add enough of the reserved brine to just cover the vegetables. Screw on the lid. Place the jar on a rimmed baking sheet and let stand in a cool place. Make sure that the vegetables are always covered with brine. Taste after 3 to 5 days. The kimchi is ready when it tastes good to you. Reseal the jar and store in the refrigerator.