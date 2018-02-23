Farfalle with Tuna, Lemon and Fennel

This warm, flaked tuna and lemon pasta recipe is ready in 30 minutes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

  • Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt; drain. Return pasta to pan; cover and keep warm. Meanwhile, drain tuna, reserving oil. If necessary, add enough olive oil to measure 3 tablespoons total. Flake tuna; set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan heat the 3 tablespoons of reserved oil over medium heat. Add fennel; cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic, crushed red pepper and salt; cook and stir about 1 minute or just until garlic is golden.

  • Stir in tomatoes. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 to 6 minutes or until mixture starts to thicken. Stir in tuna; simmer, uncovered, about 1 minute more or until tuna is heated through.

  • Pour tuna mixture over pasta; stir gently to combine. Sprinkle each serving with parsley and lemon peel.

1 1/4 cups
356 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 42.8g; dietary fiber 8.6g; sugars 8.1g; fat 14.2g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 11mg; vitamin a iu 1060.9IU; vitamin c 20.9mg; folate 10.6mcg; calcium 50.9mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 62.2mg; potassium 225.5mg; sodium 380.1mg.
