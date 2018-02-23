Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

This easy chicken soup recipe is made in the slow cooker and topped with crispy tortilla chips before serving.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine tomatoes, water, chicken, frozen vegetables, broth and garlic. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 7 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 3-1/2 hours (see Tip).

    Advertisement

  • Top each serving with tortilla chips. If desired, sprinkle with chile peppers.

Tips

Tips: For easy cleanup, line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 16.6g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 2.3g; fat 5.4g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 62.3mg; vitamin a iu 370.4IU; vitamin c 35.8mg; folate 4.2mcg; calcium 39mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 23.9mg; potassium 447.8mg; sodium 611.8mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat,1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2022