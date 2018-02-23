Sautéed Peppers, Asparagus, and Zucchini

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Pair this flavorful veggie combo with chicken or fish for a taste of summer any time of year.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

5 mins
20 mins
4

  • In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sweet peppers; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in zucchini and asparagus. Cook and stir for 6 to 7 minutes or just until asparagus is tender.

  • Stir in garlic, salt and black pepper; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add butter and thyme, stirring just until combined. Serve immediately.

3/4 cup
75 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 9.1g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 4.3g; fat 4g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 1694.8IU; vitamin c 172.2mg; folate 58.7mcg; calcium 25.2mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 22.4mg; potassium 365.9mg; sodium 89.9mg.
1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
