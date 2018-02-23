Shrimp & Vegetable Soup with Garlic & Ginger

This colorful, savory soup combines a blend of crunchy vegetables and shiitake mushrooms with shrimp. It's an easy, low-calorie lunch that comes together in minutes and will leave you satisfied all afternoon.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Rinse shrimp and pat dry with paper towels; set aside. Diagonally slice the whole green onions into 1-inch-long pieces, keeping white parts separate from green tops. Set green tops aside.

  • In a large nonstick saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add white parts of the green onions, carrot and mushrooms; cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add ginger and garlic; cook and stir for 1 minute more. Add chicken broth, water, soybeans, soy sauce and, if desired, crushed red pepper to mushroom mixture. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 5 minutes or just until carrot is tender.

  • Add shrimp and pea pods and/or bok choy to saucepan. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Stir in green onion tops just before serving. If desired, garnish with slivered green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 9.5g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 4.2g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 64.6mg; vitamin a iu 3713IU; vitamin c 16.2mg; folate 22.1mcg; calcium 79.8mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 27.6mg; potassium 313.6mg; sodium 489mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 2 lean protein, 1/2 fat
