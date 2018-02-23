Shrimp & Vegetable Soup with Garlic & Ginger
This colorful, savory soup combines a blend of crunchy vegetables and shiitake mushrooms with shrimp. It's an easy, low-calorie lunch that comes together in minutes and will leave you satisfied all afternoon.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 9.5g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 4.2g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 64.6mg; vitamin a iu 3713IU; vitamin c 16.2mg; folate 22.1mcg; calcium 79.8mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 27.6mg; potassium 313.6mg; sodium 489mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 2 lean protein, 1/2 fat