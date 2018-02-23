Brownie Cookies

Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
24

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together flour and baking soda; set aside. In a medium saucepan melt butter; remove from heat. Stir in granulated sugar, cocoa powder and brown sugar. Stir in buttermilk and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture just until combined. Cover and chill dough for 1 hour. (Dough will be stiff.)

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly coat cookie sheets with nonstick cooking spray or line with parchment paper. Drop chilled dough by rounded teaspoons onto cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are set. Cool on cookie sheet for 1 minute. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Tips

Tip: To make 1/4 cup sour milk, place 3/4 teaspoon lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1/4 cup total liquid; stir. Let mixture stand for 5 minutes before using.

Serving Size:
2 cookies
Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 12.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 8.1g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 5.6mg; vitamin a iu 77.3IU; folate 11.9mcg; calcium 19.5mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 2.1mg; potassium 18.5mg; sodium 37.6mg.
1 other carbohydrate
