Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

To save time during busy weeknights, prepare this family-favorite, make-ahead chicken casserole recipe the day before serving. Before baking, spoon on the sour cream sauce, bake, then serve.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3-quart saucepan place chicken in enough water to cover. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 15 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink. Remove chicken from saucepan. When cool enough to handle, use a fork to shred chicken into bite-size pieces. (You should have about 1-1/2 cups.) Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • If using fresh spinach, place spinach in a steamer basket over boiling water. Reduce heat. Steam, covered, for 3 to 5 minutes or until tender. (Or, cook in a small amount of boiling water, covered, for 3 to 5 minutes.) Drain well.

  • In a large bowl combine chicken, spinach and green onions; set aside. In a bowl combine sour cream, yogurt, flour, cumin and salt. Stir in milk and chili peppers. Divide sauce in half. Set one portion aside.

  • For filling, combine one portion of the sauce and the chicken-spinach mixture. Divide the filling among the tortillas. Roll up tortillas. Place, seam side down, in an ungreased 2-quart rectangular baking dish.

  • Spoon reserved portion of sauce over tortillas. Bake, uncovered, in a 350 degrees F oven for about 25 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with cheese; let stand for 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter. To serve, garnish with chopped tomato or salsa and additional green onion, if desired

Tips

To make ahead: After filling the tortillas and placing in the baking dish, cover baking dish and chill for up to 24 hours. Store the reserved sauce separately in a covered container and chill. To serve, bake uncovered as above except add 10 to 15 minutes to cooking time or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 enchilada
Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 21.4g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 2.4g; fat 14.8g; saturated fat 8g; cholesterol 50.8mg; vitamin a iu 1653.9IU; vitamin c 10.5mg; calcium 225.9mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 44.5mg; potassium 336.7mg; sodium 560mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2022