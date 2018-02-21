Oven-Fried Parmesan Chicken Drumsticks

These chicken drumsticks are coated in breadcrumbs with oregano, paprika, and pepper and are oven cooked rather than deep-fried. This recipe is incredibly easy to prepare, making it a perfect party appetizer for any occasion.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line two large shallow baking pans with foil and grease; set aside. In a small bowl combine egg product and milk. In a shallow dish combine Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, oregano, paprika and pepper.

  • Dip chicken drumsticks into egg mixture; coat with crumb mixture. Arrange drumsticks in prepared baking pans, making sure pieces do not touch. Drizzle with melted butter.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 45 to 55 minutes or until chicken is tender and no longer pink (180 degrees F for drumsticks). Do not turn chicken pieces during baking. If desired, sprinkle with fresh oregano and serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 drumstick
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 4.5g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.8g; fat 8.2g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 102.8mg; vitamin a iu 236.9IU; folate 6.6mcg; calcium 74.3mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 25.4mg; potassium 278.5mg; sodium 254.9mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 1/2 starch
