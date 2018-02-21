Cheesy Vegetable Bake

This Cheesy Vegetable Bake casserole has 7 grams of protein and only 4 grams of fat per serving, making it an ideal side dish for any dinner. Using reduced-fat cheeses lowers the fat content of this recipe but does not compromise flavor.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 2-quart square baking dish with cooking spray. Arrange thawed vegetables in the baking dish. Set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan, whisk together evaporated milk, onion, flour, garlic and pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat. Add cheddar cheese and cream cheese, whisking until melted and smooth.

  • Pour cheese mixture evenly over vegetables. Toss gently to coat vegetables with sauce. Sprinkle with bread crumbs. Lightly coat crumbs with additional cooking spray.

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until mixture is bubbly and crumbs are lightly browned. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with parsley and/or basil.

Tips

Tip: Thaw vegetables overnight in the refrigerator or place vegetables in a large colander. Run cool water over vegetables. Let stand for 15 minutes to drain.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 5.6g; fat 3.8g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 13.2mg; vitamin a iu 2111.3IU; vitamin c 17.3mg; folate 9.4mcg; calcium 166.6mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 13.2mg; potassium 133.9mg; sodium 162.7mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetables, 1/2 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein
