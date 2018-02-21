Cheesy Vegetable Bake
This Cheesy Vegetable Bake casserole has 7 grams of protein and only 4 grams of fat per serving, making it an ideal side dish for any dinner. Using reduced-fat cheeses lowers the fat content of this recipe but does not compromise flavor.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Thaw vegetables overnight in the refrigerator or place vegetables in a large colander. Run cool water over vegetables. Let stand for 15 minutes to drain.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 5.6g; fat 3.8g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 13.2mg; vitamin a iu 2111.3IU; vitamin c 17.3mg; folate 9.4mcg; calcium 166.6mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 13.2mg; potassium 133.9mg; sodium 162.7mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetables, 1/2 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein