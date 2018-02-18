Jakarta-Style Savory Rice Porridge (Bubur Ayam Betawi)

Tips

Tips: Also known as daun salam, dried Indonesian bay leaves have an earthy, slightly sour flavor. Curry leaves can be used instead. Get them at Asian markets or online.

Kaffir lime leaves (or makrut or Thai lime leaves) lend lemony and floral notes to Southeast Asian dishes. There's no real substitute, but lime zest will work in a pinch. Find the leaves fresh, frozen or jarred in Asian markets and well-stocked supermarkets.

Find lemongrass, a woody, scallion-shaped herb with an aromatic lemon flavor, in the produce section of well-stocked supermarkets. Trim the root end and grassy top. Peel off the outer layer and prepare as directed in the recipe.

Coconut cream is the same as the solid that rises to the top in a can of coconut milk. Don't confuse it with cream of coconut, which is sweetened. Find it with canned coconut milk at most supermarkets.

Kecap manis is a thick, palm sugar-sweetened soy sauce used in Indonesian cooking. Find it at Asian markets or online. You can make a substitute by whisking equal parts molasses and reduced-sodium soy sauce.