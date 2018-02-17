Tea-Leaf Salad
Traditionally, the star of this famous Burmese salad, laphet, is made by fermenting just-picked tea leaves for several months underground. While laphet is starting to be imported, it is still hard to find. This version of tea leaf salad, using readily available green tea, offers a quick alternative.
Is Tea-Leaf Salad Good for You?
Tea-leaf salad is nutritious and healthy because of the variety of vegetables in the salad. Vegetables are low in calories and high in fiber. Eating more vegetables is one of the simplest and most effective things you can do to eat healthier. Adding nutrient-dense vegetables to your salad can help you meet the recommended amount of vegetable servings a day. Our tea-leaf salad recipe includes green tea leaves, garlic, green cabbage, cherry tomatoes, peanuts and yellow split peas, all with numerous health benefits. Cruciferous vegetables like green cabbage are rich in potassium, folate, and vitamin C. Per serving, our tea-leaf salad is low in calories and is a good source of protein, vitamins and minerals.
How to Serve Tea-Leaf Salad
Mix the salad at the table so everyone can appreciate the diversity of ingredients—from crunchy to savory—that make it so special.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Mini food processor
To prepare Fried Garlic & Fried Garlic Oil: Place a fine-mesh strainer over a heatproof bowl. Heat 1/3 cup canola oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and add 1/4 cup sliced garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until the garlic is golden brown, about 4 minutes. Pour the garlic and oil through the strainer. Transfer the garlic to a paper towel-lined plate. Reserve the oil to use on salads. Store fried garlic airtight in a cool dark place for up to 1 month; refrigerate the oil for up to 2 months.
To prepare Fried Yellow Split Peas: Soak 1/3 cup yellow split peas in water for at least 4 hours or up to 12 hours. Drain and pat dry. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a heatproof bowl. Heat 3/4 cup canola oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the split peas and cook, stirring often, until they start to turn a deep mustard color, 4 to 6 minutes. Pour the split peas and oil through the strainer (discard the oil). Transfer the split peas to a paper towel-lined plate. Store airtight at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.
To prepare Dried Shrimp Powder: Put 2 Tbsp. dried shrimp in a coffee grinder reserved for grinding spices. Pulse until ground to a fluffy powder. Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months.
Made from salted fermented fish, fish sauce is a condiment found with other Asian ingredients at the supermarket. Thai Kitchen is a widely available brand that is lower in sodium.
1 1/2 veg, 1/2 starch, 1/2 lean meat, 2 1/2 fat