Sesame-Cider Vinaigrette

Chinese mustard has a bit of kick, so if spice isn't your thing, use Dijon instead. Try this healthy salad dressing over your favorite greens or as a marinade for shrimp.

Julia Clancy
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine grapeseed oil, vinegar, chives, mustard, sesame oil and salt in an 8-ounce mason jar. Shake vigorously until combined.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week; shake before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
85 calories; carbohydrates 0.1g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 7.3IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 0.6mg; magnesium 0.3mg; potassium 4.2mg; sodium 151.9mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat
