Fire Ants on a Log

Update classic ants on a log, a favorite childhood snack, when you swap dried cherries for raisins.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread celery sticks with peanut butter and top with dried cherries.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 stuffed celery sticks
Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 12.2g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 7.8g; fat 8.1g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 462.5IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; folate 15.5mcg; calcium 19.8mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 6.6mg; potassium 141.6mg; sodium 85.8mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 1 high-fat protein
