Sheet-Pan Steak & Potatoes

One pan = less cleanup. To make this sheet-pan dinner work, the potatoes are roasted for 15 minutes before the asparagus and skirt steak are added. Finished with rosemary and blue cheese, it's our easy—and healthy—take on steak frites.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018

Recipe Summary

15 mins
35 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Spread evenly on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes.

  • Toss asparagus with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in the bowl. Stir into the potatoes on the baking sheet.

  • Sprinkle steak with garlic powder, rosemary and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place on top of the vegetables. Roast until the steak is cooked and the vegetables are tender, 10 to 15 minutes more.

  • Transfer the steak to a serving platter. Stir blue cheese into the vegetables and serve with the steak.

1 cup vegetables & 4 oz. steak
415 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 21.5g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 2.4g; fat 20.8g; saturated fat 6.7g; cholesterol 96.9mg; vitamin a iu 723.7IU; vitamin c 14.9mg; folate 131.5mcg; calcium 75.7mg; iron 4.7mg; magnesium 66.8mg; potassium 1214.7mg; sodium 633.5mg.
1 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat
