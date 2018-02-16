Sheet-Pan Steak & Potatoes
One pan = less cleanup. To make this sheet-pan dinner work, the potatoes are roasted for 15 minutes before the asparagus and skirt steak are added. Finished with rosemary and blue cheese, it's our easy—and healthy—take on steak frites.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018
Serving Size:1 cup vegetables & 4 oz. steak
415 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 21.5g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 2.4g; fat 20.8g; saturated fat 6.7g; cholesterol 96.9mg; vitamin a iu 723.7IU; vitamin c 14.9mg; folate 131.5mcg; calcium 75.7mg; iron 4.7mg; magnesium 66.8mg; potassium 1214.7mg; sodium 633.5mg.
1 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat