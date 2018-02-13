Baked Brie with Jam in Puff Pastry

Do You Cut the Rind off Brie Before Baking?

No, you don't need to remove the rind. We keep the rind on the Brie because it's edible and mild in flavor. Some people prefer to remove it before baking. If you remove the rind, wrapping the Brie in puff pastry will help the cheese hold its shape.

How to Serve Baked Brie

Place the baked Brie in the center of a platter and arrange a variety of fresh fruit like apple wedges, sliced pears, grapes and figs around it. It's delicious spread onto crackers or toasted baguette slices. Mixed nuts like walnuts, almonds and pecans also go well with baked Brie.

How to Make Ahead

You can assemble the Brie through Step 2. Wrap the Brie in puff pastry and refrigerate it for up to 1 day before baking and serving.