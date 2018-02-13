Baked Brie with Jam in Puff Pastry

This best baked Brie recipe is also the easiest! Serve this decadent yet simple appetizer with apple wedges and crackers and watch it disappear in seconds! It's bound to be your new party go-to.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, February 2018; updated October 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Do You Cut the Rind off Brie Before Baking?

No, you don't need to remove the rind. We keep the rind on the Brie because it's edible and mild in flavor. Some people prefer to remove it before baking. If you remove the rind, wrapping the Brie in puff pastry will help the cheese hold its shape.

How to Serve Baked Brie

Place the baked Brie in the center of a platter and arrange a variety of fresh fruit like apple wedges, sliced pears, grapes and figs around it. It's delicious spread onto crackers or toasted baguette slices. Mixed nuts like walnuts, almonds and pecans also go well with baked Brie.

How to Make Ahead

You can assemble the Brie through Step 2. Wrap the Brie in puff pastry and refrigerate it for up to 1 day before baking and serving.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Lay puff pastry on the prepared baking sheet. Place Brie in the center. Spread jam over the top. Fold the pastry up and over the Brie, pleating as necessary to enclose it. Gently pinch the dough together at the center to seal. Flip the Brie over so the pastry is seam-side down. Brush the pastry with oil.

  • Bake until nicely browned, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes and serve warm.

Equipment

Baking sheet

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 wedge
Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 15.2g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 4g; fat 16.2g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 22.7mg; vitamin a iu 134.5IU; folate 36.1mcg; calcium 44.2mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 8.5mg; potassium 49.7mg; sodium 204.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 starch
