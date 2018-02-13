Baked Brie with Jam in Puff Pastry
This best baked Brie recipe is also the easiest! Serve this decadent yet simple appetizer with apple wedges and crackers and watch it disappear in seconds! It's bound to be your new party go-to.
Do You Cut the Rind off Brie Before Baking?
No, you don't need to remove the rind. We keep the rind on the Brie because it's edible and mild in flavor. Some people prefer to remove it before baking. If you remove the rind, wrapping the Brie in puff pastry will help the cheese hold its shape.
How to Serve Baked Brie
Place the baked Brie in the center of a platter and arrange a variety of fresh fruit like apple wedges, sliced pears, grapes and figs around it. It's delicious spread onto crackers or toasted baguette slices. Mixed nuts like walnuts, almonds and pecans also go well with baked Brie.
How to Make Ahead
You can assemble the Brie through Step 2. Wrap the Brie in puff pastry and refrigerate it for up to 1 day before baking and serving.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
