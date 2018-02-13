Red Wine Ice Cream Float
Step up your cocktail game with this unlikely combination that is not only completely delicious, but also gorgeous. Two of your favorites--red wine and ice cream--are combined to make a fun, fruity dessert cocktail.
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 14.3g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 10.6g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 19.2mg; vitamin a iu 187.2IU; vitamin c 7.3mg; folate 6.2mcg; calcium 67.1mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 21.8mg; potassium 254.4mg; sodium 39.7mg; added sugar 8g.
Exchanges:
1 alcohol, 1 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate