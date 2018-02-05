Taco Stuffed Avocados

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Here we ditch the taco shell and use a hollowed-out avocado to hold a spicy turkey and black bean taco filling. The flesh of the avocado gets mashed with lime juice and cilantro for a quick and easy guacamole topping.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground turkey, onion, chili powder and salt. Cook, stirring with a wooden spoon and breaking up large pieces of turkey, until cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in black beans and salsa.

    Advertisement

  • Carve out the flesh of each avocado half with a spoon, leaving about a 1/4-inch border all around. Transfer the scooped flesh to a small bowl. Add cilantro and lime juice; mash with a fork until chunky-smooth.

  • Fill each avocado half with about 1/2 cup of the turkey filling (they will be very full). Top each with 1 teaspoon cheese and some of the guacamole.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 filled avocado half
Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 15.6g; dietary fiber 8.9g; sugars 1.8g; fat 24g; saturated fat 4.2g; cholesterol 44.2mg; vitamin a iu 495.1IU; vitamin c 11.5mg; folate 88.7mcg; calcium 64.1mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 61.2mg; potassium 754.8mg; sodium 350.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 lean-protein, 1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2022