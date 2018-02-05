Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy burger recipe loaded with feta and spinach. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain strained yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, February 2018; updated October 2022

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high. Squeeze excess moisture from spinach. Combine the spinach with turkey, feta, garlic powder, oregano, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; mix well. Form into four 4-inch patties. Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the patties until cooked through and no longer pink in the center, 4 to 6 minutes per side. (An instant-read thermometer inserted in the center should register 165 degrees F.) Assemble the burgers on the buns, topping each with 1 tablespoon tzatziki, 3 cucumber slices and 2 onion rings.

To make ahead

Prepare patties, wrap individually and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

Tip

To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

376 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 28.5g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 5.4g; fat 17g; saturated fat 6.2g; cholesterol 103.1mg; vitamin a iu 4775.5IU; vitamin c 4.2mg; folate 89.1mcg; calcium 234.1mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 100.1mg; potassium 586.3mg; sodium 677.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 1g.
