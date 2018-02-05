Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki
Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy burger recipe loaded with feta and spinach. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain strained yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare patties, wrap individually and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.
Tip
To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)
Nutrition Facts
3 medium-fat protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable