Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

I made this recipe exactly as written. I was excited because it has all flavors that we like and it was a healthy meal. It tasted good but I gave this a 3 star because it was so dry. My ground turkey was white meat so maybe that was part of the problem. In the future I would do something to make it juicer. If I make this again, or something like it, I will make sure that it contains something to make it moister.