Easy Saag Paneer

What Is Paneer Cheese?

Paneer is a fresh cheese common in the Indian subcontinent made from cow or buffalo milk. Paneer is a non-melting cheese that retains its shape when cooked. It's white in color, has a firm texture and is mild in flavor.

How to Make Saag Paneer

Use Fresh Ginger

When buying fresh ginger, it should feel firm to the touch with smooth skin. Our favorite way to peel ginger is with a spoon. You can store peeled ginger in an airtight bag in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Use Garam Masala

Garam masala is a ground spice blend originating from India that typically includes black pepper, white pepper, bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon, mace, cardamom, cumin, fennel, red chili powder and coriander. You can find garam masala in the spice section of most grocery stores or online.

How to Serve Saag Paneer

We like to serve saag paneer over brown basmati rice to round out this healthy meal. Basmati rice is a signature grain in Indian cuisine that is found in white and brown varieties. This long-grain rice has a popcorn-like aroma and slightly nutty flavor. Here are tips on how to cook brown rice perfectly. You can also serve saag paneer over cauliflower rice.