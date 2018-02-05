Easy Saag Paneer
The paneer cheese in this fast and easy recipe doesn't melt when it cooks. It browns instead, giving a toothsome texture to this Indian classic packed with spinach and spices.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
What Is Paneer Cheese?
Paneer is a fresh cheese common in the Indian subcontinent made from cow or buffalo milk. Paneer is a non-melting cheese that retains its shape when cooked. It's white in color, has a firm texture and is mild in flavor.
How to Make Saag Paneer
Use Fresh Ginger
When buying fresh ginger, it should feel firm to the touch with smooth skin. Our favorite way to peel ginger is with a spoon. You can store peeled ginger in an airtight bag in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Use Garam Masala
Garam masala is a ground spice blend originating from India that typically includes black pepper, white pepper, bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon, mace, cardamom, cumin, fennel, red chili powder and coriander. You can find garam masala in the spice section of most grocery stores or online.
How to Serve Saag Paneer
We like to serve saag paneer over brown basmati rice to round out this healthy meal. Basmati rice is a signature grain in Indian cuisine that is found in white and brown varieties. This long-grain rice has a popcorn-like aroma and slightly nutty flavor. Here are tips on how to cook brown rice perfectly. You can also serve saag paneer over cauliflower rice.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Large nonstick skillet
Nutrition Facts
2 fat, 2 high-fat protein, 1 1/2 reduced-fat dairy, 1 1/2 vegetable