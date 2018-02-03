Easy Steamed Zucchini

The best zucchini are free of breaks, gashes and soft spots. They should feel heavy for their size and have glossy, unblemished skin. Smaller squash (under 8 inches) are sweeter and have fewer seeds.

Zucchini steam in a steamer basket on the stove for 5 minutes. Opt for less time if you want to preserve more of their crispness.

Steamed zucchini is versatile. They can be their own side dish by simply tossing them in butter or olive oil, chopped fresh herbs or pesto. Salt and pepper enhance their flavor, as does a squeeze of lemon juice. You can cool and chop steamed zucchini and add them to a salad. Add steamed zucchini to casseroles, frittatas and pasta. Steaming zucchini is just one way to enjoy this vegetable. Check out more ways to cook zucchini here.