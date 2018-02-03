Easy Steamed Zucchini

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

How long does zucchini take to cook? This foolproof way to cook zucchini is also the easiest and fastest. Just steam it on the stovetop for a few minutes and you have a healthy vegetable side dish to add to dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell.com, February 2018; updated September 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

How to Get Perfect Steamed Zucchini

Pick the Perfect Zucchini

The best zucchini are free of breaks, gashes and soft spots. They should feel heavy for their size and have glossy, unblemished skin. Smaller squash (under 8 inches) are sweeter and have fewer seeds.

How Long Does Zucchini Take To Cook?

Zucchini steam in a steamer basket on the stove for 5 minutes. Opt for less time if you want to preserve more of their crispness.

How to Use Steamed Zucchini

Steamed zucchini is versatile. They can be their own side dish by simply tossing them in butter or olive oil, chopped fresh herbs or pesto. Salt and pepper enhance their flavor, as does a squeeze of lemon juice. You can cool and chop steamed zucchini and add them to a salad. Add steamed zucchini to casseroles, frittatas and pasta. Steaming zucchini is just one way to enjoy this vegetable. Check out more ways to cook zucchini here.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 1 inch of water to boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket.

    Advertisement

  • Add zucchini. Cover and steam until very tender, about 5 minutes.

Equipment

Large saucepan, steamer basket

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 6.7g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 4.8g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 430.9IU; vitamin c 38.6mg; folate 51.7mcg; calcium 34.5mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 38.8mg; potassium 562.3mg; sodium 17.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/24/2022