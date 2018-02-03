Easy Grilled Zucchini

Looking for a new way to cook zucchini? Try grilling it.

Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018

10 mins
10 mins
6

  • Preheat grill to medium-high or place a grill pan over medium-high heat until hot.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tips) or the grill pan. Grill zucchini slices, turning once, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

Tip: To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

about 1/6 of recipe
24 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 4.5g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 3.2g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 287.3IU; vitamin c 25.7mg; folate 34.5mcg; calcium 23mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 25.9mg; potassium 374.9mg; sodium 11.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable
