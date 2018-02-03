Easy Grilled Zucchini
Looking for a new way to cook zucchini? Try grilling it.
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1/6 of recipe
Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 4.5g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 3.2g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 287.3IU; vitamin c 25.7mg; folate 34.5mcg; calcium 23mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 25.9mg; potassium 374.9mg; sodium 11.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable