Cabbage Roll Chicken "Enchiladas"

This 5-ingredient dinner recipe uses two genius hacks to make dinner healthy and get it on the table in under an hour. First, swap in cabbage leaves for tortillas to cut the carbs and get an extra serving of vegetables. Second, use prepared ingredients--spicy refried beans and enchilada sauce--to add tons of flavor without a long ingredient list.

Joy Howard
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2018

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add cabbage leaves and cook for 1 minute. Drain and rinse with cold water. Pat dry.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Combine chicken, refried beans and 3/4 cup cheese in a medium bowl. Coat the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with a few tablespoons enchilada sauce. Fill each cabbage leaf with about 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture and roll into an enchilada. Place, seam-side down, in the baking dish (they will be snug). Drizzle with the remaining enchilada sauce and sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup cheese.

  • Bake until heated through and the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Assemble enchiladas through Step 3. Refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 enchiladas
Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 18.3g; dietary fiber 5.3g; sugars 0.7g; fat 21g; saturated fat 11.1g; cholesterol 83.5mg; vitamin a iu 1350.4IU; vitamin c 18.8mg; folate 42.9mcg; calcium 302.1mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 32mg; potassium 238mg; sodium 759mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 lean protein, 1 fat, 1 high-fat protein, 1 starch, 1 vegetable
