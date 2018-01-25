Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

Toss the cooked chicken into this healthy salad recipe while it's still warm to lightly wilt the kale, making it softer and easier to eat. Using store-bought salad dressing saves time, but you could also make your own tangy vinaigrette.

Joy Howard Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2018; updated March 2023

10 mins
10 mins
2

  • Place kale, chicken, quinoa and roasted peppers in a large bowl. Add dressing and toss to coat. Top with feta, if desired.

Look for a store-bought salad dressing that's low in sodium and added sugar.

2 3/4 cups
301 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 27.1g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 1.6g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 42.2mg; vitamin a iu 3656.9IU; vitamin c 40mg; folate 84mcg; calcium 91.3mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 74.2mg; potassium 316.2mg; sodium 378mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
3 lean protein, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 starch, 1 fat
