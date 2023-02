This was a fun and easy to make dish. I made it exactly as written and agree with reviewers that pointed to a lack of flavour. The reviewer that added basil pesto cubes was probably right on by doing so. Also, the idea of using tomato sauce already seasoned is a great idea and would make this dish even easier. I will definitely make this again but kick it up a notch in flavour by adding a little more spice into the dish. Presents very nicely. Thank you for sharing the recipe.