Healthy Oven-Fried Pork Chops

These whole-wheat panko breadcrumb-coated pork chops get just as crispy as fried chops, but they're baked. Serve with steamed broccoli and baked sweet potato for a satisfying healthy weeknight dinner.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2018; updated November 2022

Nutrition Info
Set Up Your Breading Station

Breading is a three-part process that creates a crust on the pork chops. You will need three shallow dishes: one for flour, one for the beaten egg and mustard and another one for the panko and black pepper.

Dredge each pork chop in flour. This step will help the egg mixture stick to the pork chops. Then coat in the egg mixture, which will help the panko to stick. Finally, dredge them in the panko mixture, pressing to adhere.

How to Make Crispy Pork Chops in the Oven

Oven-frying saves you fat and calories while producing chops that are crispy on the outside, yet juicy inside. The key to crispy oven-fried pork chops is using a wire rack placed over a large rimmed baking sheet. If you bake the pork chops directly on the baking sheet, you'll get soggy crusts where moisture is trapped. Using a wire rack allows the air to circulate, ensuring that the pork chops are browned and crispy on all sides.

How to Tell When Pork Chops Are Done Cooking

For perfectly cooked, juicy pork chops, use an instant-read thermometer to check for doneness. When using an instant-read thermometer, insert it into the thickest part of the pork chop. It should register at 145°F at the center.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Place a wire rack on a large rimmed baking sheet and coat with cooking spray. Place flour in a shallow dish. Combine beaten egg and mustard in another small dish. Combine panko and pepper in a third shallow dish.

  • Sprinkle salt over both sides of the pork. Dredge each pork chop in flour, shaking off the excess. Coat in egg mixture, then panko, pressing to adhere. Place on the prepared rack. Coat the pork chops with cooking spray. Bake until the chops are beginning to brown and are cooked throughout (an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center should register 145°F), 18 to 20 minutes.

Equipment

Wire rack, large rimmed baking sheet

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 pork chop
Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 11.7g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 0.4g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 93.6mg; vitamin a iu 55.8IU; folate 7.5mcg; calcium 23.9mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 20.1mg; potassium 265.2mg; sodium 325.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 lean-protein, 1 starch
