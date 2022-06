This was really good and really easy to make. I only had a red onion, which was still delicious, and regular orzo. I used my slow cooker on high and tested the chicken at about 1:30 and it was already cooked through. So I put the orzo in for the last 20 min and then I turned off the slow cooker and left everything in with the lid off for another 10 min ( so a total of 2 hours cooking) and the orzo was just overdone for me. Might only do 10 min on and 10 min off for the orzo next time and add some spinach in the end!