Oven-Fried Pickles

These oven-fried pickles get their crispy exterior from a dredge in flour, egg and whole-wheat breadcrumbs. Serve with a creamy herbed sour cream to take this easy app to the next level.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2017

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Set a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet and coat with cooking spray.

  • Pat pickle slices dry. Place panko, flour and eggs in three separate shallow dishes. Working in batches, dredge the pickles in the flour, coat with the egg and then the panko, patting the crumbs to adhere. Place on the prepared rack. Coat liberally with cooking spray. Bake until crisp and beginning to brown, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine sour cream, dill, dried garlic, lemon juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a small bowl.

  • To serve, transfer the pickles to a platter and sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt. Serve with the sauce.

Serving Size:
4 pickles and 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 8.9g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 1g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 38mg; vitamin a iu 139.4IU; vitamin c 1.1mg; folate 13.8mcg; calcium 33.8mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 5.1mg; potassium 67.8mg; sodium 327.6mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1/2 starch
