Rye Berry Salad with Smoked Trout

Rye berries are traditionally milled into flour to bake bread with, but we love their flavor in this healthy whole-grain salad, tossed with a caraway seed vinaigrette. Serve with roasted pork and an arugula salad for a complete meal.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2018

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6

  • Bring water and rye berries to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook until tender, about 1 1/4 hours. Drain.

  • Combine vinegar, caraway, honey, mustard, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Whisk in oil until combined. Add the rye berries, cabbage and scallions; toss to combine. Serve topped with trout and walnuts.

To make ahead: Refrigerate the dressed salad for up to 2 days. Top with trout and walnuts just before serving.

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 21.7g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 2.7g; fat 12.3g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 2.5mg; vitamin a iu 468.3IU; vitamin c 21.5mg; folate 16.6mcg; calcium 43.9mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 18.6mg; potassium 145.3mg; sodium 323.2mg; added sugar 1g.
