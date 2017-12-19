Rye Berry Salad with Smoked Trout
Rye berries are traditionally milled into flour to bake bread with, but we love their flavor in this healthy whole-grain salad, tossed with a caraway seed vinaigrette. Serve with roasted pork and an arugula salad for a complete meal.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2018
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate the dressed salad for up to 2 days. Top with trout and walnuts just before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 21.7g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 2.7g; fat 12.3g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 2.5mg; vitamin a iu 468.3IU; vitamin c 21.5mg; folate 16.6mcg; calcium 43.9mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 18.6mg; potassium 145.3mg; sodium 323.2mg; added sugar 1g.
