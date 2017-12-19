Kinche (Cracked Wheat)

This Ethiopian buttery grain porridge recipe is often served for breakfast, but you can also top it with other dishes like messer wot (spiced lentils) or gomen (Ethiopian-spiced collards) for lunch or dinner and eat it in place of the traditional flatbread, injera.

Fetlework Tefferi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2018

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse cracked wheat (or barley grits) until the water runs clear. Drain well.

  • Combine the wheat (or barley grits) and 2 cups water in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer, cover and cook until fluffy and tender, about 10 minutes for bulgur or barley grits, 20 minutes for freekeh. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Stir in niter kibbe (or butter or oil) and salt.

Tips

Tip: Niter kibbe is clarified butter seasoned with cardamom and a sage-like herb called kosseret.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 16.6g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 0.1g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 4.3g; cholesterol 11.3mg; vitamin a iu 214.6IU; folate 5.9mcg; calcium 9.4mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 36.5mg; potassium 90.3mg; sodium 75.5mg.
Exchanges:

