Roasted Veggie & Tofu Brown Rice Bowl

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A healthy and satisfying vegan lunch for one, featuring roasted butternut squash, broccoli, peppers and onions with simple brown rice, lime-marinated tofu and creamy cashew tahini sauce.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Arrange rice, veggies and tofu in a bowl or 4-cup sealable container. Sprinkle with scallions and cilantro. When ready to serve, top with cashew sauce.

Tips

To make ahead: Drizzle sauce over Buddha bowl just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 41.5g; dietary fiber 6.5g; sugars 5g; fat 23.6g; saturated fat 4.1g; vitamin a iu 7996.7IU; vitamin c 90mg; folate 78.2mcg; calcium 258.6mg; iron 5.8mg; magnesium 104.2mg; potassium 604.7mg; sodium 362.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 medium-fat protein, 2 fat, 2 starch, 1 vegetable

Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2017
This is a lunch I get really excited for! I'll make a few servings of this recipe on a Sunday to have for lunch throughout the week. Read More
